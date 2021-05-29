Roland Garros 2021: Carla Surez returns to Roland Garros after overcoming cancer

Updated 05/24/2021 – 12:45

World tennis is in luck. Next Thursday, the day on which the individual tables for Roland Garros are drawn, one of the most outstanding names among the 256 players will be that of Carla Surez.

The 32-year-old from the Canary Islands will return to the official competition in the ‘Grand Slam’ on earth and without the need to use her protected ranking as a result of having been out of the circuit after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last August. He has successfully passed six months of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Also on Carla’s roadmap are Wimbledon and the US Open, the two big ones in which he would use his protected classification (68) to enter the fray. Similarly, he hopes to pass the cut of the Tokyo Games. The International Tennis Federation closes the registration on June 14, at the conclusion of the French Open. Ultimately, would resort to asking for an invitation to the ITF.

It should be remembered how exceptional her case was since the Canarian player had planned to hang up the racket at the end of last season. With their presence at Roland Garros there will be four Spanish women: Garbie Muguruza, Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes and Carla. Waiting for what the six present can do from today in the preliminary phase.

Carla Surez returns to a tennis court

A year without playing

The natural tennis player from Las Palmas, who trains in Barcelona in the group of Lourdes Domnguez and Ana Alczar, has not played an official tournament since Doha 2020. All yielded in the second round with Petra Kvitova. 454 days have passed. She is currently ranked 118th on the women’s circuit. Its ceiling in the International of France are the fourth in the editions of 2008 and 2014.