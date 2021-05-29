Roland Garros 2021: Carla Surez: “It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros”

The Canarian tennis player Carla surez He travels to Paris this Tuesday to play his last Roland Garros before his retirement, and he does so “with enormous enthusiasm” and “wanting to jump onto the pitch”, after undergo treatment for six months to overcome a overcome a Hodgkin lymphoma.

After being 17 months away from the circuit, Surez wants to put the finishing touch to his sports career in 2021 on the tracks.

“It makes me really excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros,” said Carla. “I have been working these last few months to give myself the opportunity to compete one last time on the clay of Paris. I’m looking forward to jumping onto the pitch and feeling again how special this tournament has always been for me“, he added in statements to his communication team.

Carla played her last game on the circuit on February 25, 2020 in Doha.

“Tennis has given me many things and I have always wanted to say goodbye on a court. Being able to pick the last shot, having the ability to set myself a date is something I wanted from my heart. This was the illusion that has moved me to train hard in recent times, “he said.

Carla Surez made her Roland Garros debut in 2008 and has played eleven editions. Reached the quarterfinals in 2008 and 2014.

“It is a tournament that has given me some of the best moments of my career. My first great result came at these tracks, I have very good memories after all these years and it is a joy to be able to come to Paris for the last time to compete. They are going to be a very beautiful days and I hope I can enjoy them to the fullest“, he indicated.

To be accompanied in Paris by Lourdes domnguez, which has guided the canarian track preparation in recent months.

The main draw draw will take place this Thursday.