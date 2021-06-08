Roland Garros 2021: Björn Borg, chosen to deliver the Musketeers Cup on the 40th anniversary of his last title

Updated 06/08/2021 – 10:58

One of the best kept secrets by the Roland Garros organization is the one chosen to deliver the Musketeers Cup on the last Sunday of competition. In 2021, and as MARCA has learned, it will be Björn Borg. And it is 40 years since the last of his six titles in the French capital.

The 65-year-old Borg already presented the champion trophy to Rafael Nadal in the 2014 edition. In this way, if the Balearic Islands triumph, he would be the second to repeat at the awards ceremony after Nicola Pietrangeli.

The Swedish legend maintains a good relationship with Rafa. He is the captain of the European Laver Cup team that has won the first three editions of the competition and his son Leo has his training base in Europe at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Leo is in Paris these days playing the junior draw of the tournament.

The 12 legends

In the 13 windings of Rafael Nadal in the Parisian brick dust, 12 names have been in charge of crowning him in the Philippe Chatrier. From Zinedine Zidane, in its premiere in 2005, through Stefan Edberg (2006), Gustavo Kuerten (2007), Guillermo Vilas (2008), Pietrangeli (2010 and 2020), Jim Courier (2011), Mats Wilander (2012), Usain Bolt (2013) and Björn Borg (2014), to Roy Emerson (2017), Ken Rosewall (2018) and Rod Laver (2019).