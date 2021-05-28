Roland Garros 2021: Bautista, Davidovich, Andújar, Carreño and Badosa, on the first day of competition

Updated 05/28/2021 – 16:38

The organization of Roland Garros has made official this Friday the schedule for Sunday, the first day of competition on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne.

A total of five Spanish tennis players will take action: Roberto Bautista against a player from the previous one; Alejandro Davidovich with Mikhail Kukushkin; Pablo Andújar with Dominic Thiem; Pablo Carreño in front of Norbert Gombos and Paula Badosa with Lauren Davis.

The management has determined that there are 20 parties in the male category, belonging to the lower part of the table, and as many of women, also in the lower part. It remains to be seen the pairings of Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos Taberner, Bernabé Zapata and Mario Vilella, who have brilliantly passed the previous phase.