Roland Garros 2021: Barbora Krejcikova reigns in the misrule of the WTA in memory of Novotna

Updated 06/12/2021 – 17:09

Barbora Krejcikova, 25 years old and number 33 in the ranking at the start of Roland Garros and that next Monday he will be in the ‘top15’, This Saturday she became the first Czech to be crowned in the tournament after Hana Mandlikova did it in the 1981 edition, still under the flag of Czechoslovakia..

Krejcikova proved to be superior to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova which he defeated 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4, in one hour and 58 minutes. The triumph was in memory of her compatriot Jana Novotna, an inspiration for her and who passed away as a result of cancer in November 2017. Novotna won at Wimbledon in 1998.

“These two weeks are for Jana. I hope you have seen it and that you have had a good time up there,” he declared at the conclusion.

There are already 55 tennis players with a ‘major’ in the Open Era. In the last 15 majors there have been nine different faces with the trophy, six of them on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne.

The tennis player from Brno is the sixth different champion in the last six editions. It should be remembered that she was forced to lift a match ball in the semifinals against Maria Sakkari.

Barbora broke the match in the fourth game with her first break. Get a second in the sixth round. From the front row of the Philippe Chatrier box, Martina Navratilova watched, chosen by the organization to deliver the Susanne Lenglen Cup. Two toilets brought the valuable prize to the center of the track.

Navratilova, born in Prague 64 years ago, He became a US citizen in 1981 before his two victories at the French Open, in the 1982 and 1984 editions.

Like any finale, he did not lack reaction and emotion. Pavlyuchenkova was 3-0 in the continuation and then signed the tables on the scoreboard. He requested the presence of the doctor and the physiotherapist to treat some discomfort at the level of the thigh of his left leg.

Samara’s natural tennis player continued to play with a bulky bandage. But his performance was no longer the same. He spent the last of his strength recovering from a tear in the tiebreaker sleeve and saving the first two match balls.

Krejcikova will not be able to celebrate the victory much because tomorrow she will be opting for a double. And it is that together with her compatriot Katerina Siniakova to play the doubles final against Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek. In case of victory, return to number one of the modality.

The last to achieve this feat was the French Mary Pierce. The also Czech Lucie Safarova tried without luck, defeated in the individual by Serena Williams and who later won the tag team competition alongside Mattek-Sands.

The inexhaustible Czech quarry will be sure to continue because Linda Noskova prevailed in the female junior.