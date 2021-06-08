Roland Garros 2021: Andújar and Pedro Martínez join the Spanish tennis party: doubles semifinalists

The laps that tennis gives must be thinking Pablo Andújar and Pedro Martínez. On June 2, the day the two Spanish tennis players gave up in the second round of Roland Garros in the individual competition, they learned that Mate Pavic Nikola Mektic was entering as substitutes for the first favorites in the doubles.

The Croatian couple had tested positive for coronavirus and were immediately disqualified from the tournament. Five days later, Andújar and Martínez, who regularly train together in Valencia, they have qualified today for the semifinals of the tournament in duos.

His latest victims have been Bopanna and Skugor by 7-5 and 6-3. It should be remembered that in the history of the tournament there have been two Spanish pairs that registered their names in the list of winners. The pioneers were Emilio Sánchez Vicario and Sergio Casal, champions in 1990.

Five years ago, it was Feliciano and Marc López who gave continuity to the success of the national ‘Armada’ in the land of Roland Garros.