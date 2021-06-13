Roland Garros 2021: All standing: the giant ovation to say goodbye to Rafa Nadal, the king of Roland Garros

BrickyRec

#3

06/12/2021 10:00 hours

When I see the comments in various articles, I do not understand your positions, the antis, you are ungrateful … I do not understand why I so much hate an athlete like Rafael Nadal, one but the greatest Spanish athlete in history. Nadal has raised Spain to the first level as little they can do. I live in France and here I tell you that they will give everything possible to see a French athlete win Roland Garros only once and Rafa has done it 13 times … 13 times !!! 20 great slam that you will never see you go in your life and both in France and in another country they recognize how great it is. So please explain to me why so much I hate an athlete who has carried the flag of Spain on top throughout the world. Thank you and you will see when he retires you are going to repent. Just look at the selection and we do not know when we will win another trophy because the 2010 team is unrepeatable. Please thank the luck for those who love the sport to have those golden boys