Roland Garros 2021: Alejandro Davidovich: “I tattoo the Olympic rings”

It has become one of the sensations of this edition of Roland Garros in its own right. Alejandro Davidovich sits down with MARCA to talk about his performance in Paris, which has placed him among the top eight.

Can you describe your level of fatigue after four games? All games are demanding, there are many emotions, a lot of tension. I’m tired because I’ve been here for two weeks now, it’s being quite emotional, with many sensations and my legs are getting harder and harder. But hunger and the heart want more. On Sunday, in the middle of the game, I thought ‘I have the hamstrings that I don’t know where they are going to stop’. I accepted it, continued and no longer thought about the hamstrings because of the mentality. What went through his head after winning the point that gave him his first quarters of ‘Grand Slam’? That I’m in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, that I usually see it at home every year. Being there now, is that it gives me goose bumps. All the times I have seen Spanish tennis players play in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals … He always told me: ‘I also want to be there’. It’s a dream come true and now I want to continue enjoying myself to try to be in the semifinals. Did you get to kiss the earth in celebration after winning Federico Delbonis? I didn’t finish kissing her, I touched her with my forehead. He quickly went to celebrate with his team by pulling out his phone to take a selfie. He gave the feeling that he was cramped. Yes, I had noticed during the game that the triceps wanted to go up. But it is the same as the hamstrings, everything is in the mind. I accepted that my triceps could rise, I served a little worse, looser. And it is true that when I took the selfie I could not hold even the 300 grams of the mobile.

You came to play two games in a row with five rounds. I had gas for a third set? I am a five-set tennis player, the thing is that with Delbonis I didn’t want a fifth set, I wanted to finish as soon as possible. I had a chance to win in three. He was better than me at the end of the third. I assumed it, went ahead and played a very good fourth set. On Saturday he turned 22 in Paris. Did you do something special to celebrate it? The truth is, no. Eat an extra chocolate bar. Here you have to be centered every day and rest when you have to rest because the rivals do not give you a ball. I will celebrate my birthday when I come home. Do you already know what you are going to give yourself? I have already made myself my gift, which is to be in the Roland Garros quarterfinals and qualify for the Games.

Have you taken the DJ table for your free time? We have replaced the DJ table with the stretcher where the physio treats me. The last time I spoke to you last December you had six tattoos. Has any new been made? No, but the next one I already know what it will be. What? The Olympic rings. Are you looking forward to being mathematically inside? I know I’m looking forward to enjoying the Olympic Games. For me it is a dream come true.

Tournament protocols allow you to go out one hour a day to stretch your legs. What have you done? We went out just one day and walked around the Eiffel Tower and along the river. Little more. The rest of the time we have been in the club, treating me or training. We have not been able to enjoy much because you cannot go to restaurants either. We have dinner at the hotel or at the tournament. You use the low serve resource. Doing it at break points against is a touch of madness? I do it to change the rhythm of the game when I see that the opponent is more solid. Sometimes I do it without thinking, sometimes it turns out right and sometimes wrong. He goes out to play with the cases on. What do you hear? Before the game I listen to Eminem to motivate me, but when I enter the court my ritual is to listen to Armin van Buuren. I suppose he is counting the days to return to Fuengirola. I am looking forward to having a good, rather fat barbecue with all the team and my family.