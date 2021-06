Backdraft_17

#1

06/06/2021 17:11 hours

This girl aims for champion wood … she has quality and mentally she is very good .. I hope she has a promising career and continues with that hunger for improvement … We have a future in women’s tennis .. Muguruza should learn a little. The previous match against the Romanian was able to hold on mentally and overcame it .. encouragement PAULA BADOSA .. I hope YOU CAN WIN RG.