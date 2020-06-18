The tennis calendar is taking shape, there is a breath of hope on the horizon, but there are still uncertainties and unresolved questions. Roland Garros 2020 He took a very important step by announcing that the celebration of the tournament without an audience is totally ruled out and that it will be studied how much capacity is enabled for the presence in the stands. However, this was not the only measure announced by Bernard Giudicelli and Guy Forget at an interesting press conference, but other topics of great interest were discussed.

Tennis will return on August 14 with the Washington ATP 500. After the Us Open, there will be a land tour with Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros

And it is that the Roland Garros that can be seen during the first fortnight of October, differs greatly from the one that would be held on the usual dates. In a recent article we analyzed how the temperature, humidity and daylight hours could change the playing conditions in an evident way, although the organizers’ concern is evident: to get the tournament going. Rain is a factor that could be extremely uncomfortable, especially during the first week, since there is only one indoor track in the facilities of the Parisian Grand Slam, the brand-new Philippe Chatrier.

The new celebration at the end of September changes the weather conditions and adds to a series of innovations in 2020.

Another risk factor is the time it gets dark in Paris at this time of year. On October 1, for example, the sun would go down at 7:30 p.m., greatly reducing the days, but that will not make the start go ahead. It has been officially announced that the first shifts will start at 11:00 am on all the courts, as indicated by TennisActu. What solution has the tournament devised to solve the high density of matches of a Grand Slam? Increase the tracks with lighting. At first, it was thought that there would be eight, but it has already been revealed that they could be increased to twelve.

The conditions of temperatures and humidity that can be experienced in the Parisian capital will be somewhat similar to those that players may experience in the previous weeks in Madrid and, above all, Rome, but it will be necessary to be very attentive to the possible injuries that may be caused after such an abrupt change in surface since there is hardly any time to acclimatise to clay after the US Open dispute. Another issue of concern in the highest levels of world tennis was the possible overlap of the French Grand Slam with qualifying rounds for Davis cup, in Group I and Group II, but everything indicates that the ITF will move these duels to September 18. So that, Roland Garros 2020 continues to take shape.