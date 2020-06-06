This Saturday Teledeporte and + tdp offer a new Roland Garros final, starring Rafa Nadal, to which the sports channel has paid special attention in the week of its 34 years and the achievement of its first title in the Parisian tournament, where it accumulates until 2019 a total of 12 crowns.

18:40 – Tennis. Roland Garros 2007 Final, in Paris. Rafa Nadal-Roger Federer. For the third consecutive year, Rafa Nadal claimed victory in his favorite tournament, Roland Garros. And he did it by beating again the number one in the world, the Swiss Roger Federer, who played his eighth consecutive final of a ‘major’. The Swiss would have to wait another chance to win the only Grand Slam that his impressive record was missing. This was the 21st victory followed by the Majorcan in the Parisian tournament. The person in charge of giving the trophy to Nadal was another triple Roland Garros champion, the Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten.

Other sports programs this Saturday June 6

11:50 – Futsal. Women’s European Cup 2019, in Murcia. Jimbee Roldan-Kick off. A new success for Spanish women’s sports was hatched in the Murcian town of San Javier. The local team, Jimbee Roldán, became the European champion. A historic title for the current Spanish League champion. The Jimbee beat the Milanese team from the Kick Off. The Italians overcame the adverse scoreboard on several occasions, but the Spanish played better in the decisive moments. To highlight the good game of Mayte Mateo and the goalkeeper Ana Etayo.

13:25 – Athletics. World Championship 2003, in Paris. Yago Lamela bronze. Injury to quadruple long jump world champion Ivan Pedroso was the perfect opportunity to try to reach gold. The Asturian Yago Lamela tried it on a rainy day, but the Spanish had to settle for the bronze medal. Lamela’s was the third medal for the Spanish delegation in Paris. In the 400m hurdles, the Dominican Félix Sánchez revalidated the world title by winning comfortably in the race. The final of the men’s 200m also stood out, with the victory of the American John Capel.

16:00 – Cycling. Tour of Spain 2019. 17th stage, Aranda de Duero-Guadalajara. Phillipe Gilbert victory. The strong wind was the main protagonist of the 17th stage of the 2019 Vuelta. The wind and the high pace imposed by the entire squad, with multiple attacks from various teams. It was shot at an average of 50.6 km / h. Some cyclists even described the stage as “a great time trial of more than 200 kilometers”. All these circumstances helped the peloton reach the Guadalajara goal more than an hour ahead of schedule. The fastest was Belgian Phillipe Gilbert, who thus consummated his second stage win in this edition.

17:55 – Beach Volleyball. European Championship 2018, in The Hague. 4th place of Fernández / Baquerizo. The fight for the bronze medal of the Spanish couple formed by Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo was weighed down by the fracture of a finger in Alicante, an injury that dragged since the second round. Still, the match against the Czech Hermannova / Slukova was very even. As the match progressed, Fernández resented the injury and was forced to withdraw from the match when the Spanish couple was already close to defeat, so that in the end the Spanish couple had to settle for fourth place in the continental tournament .

22:00 – Soccer. Vuelta Final Supercopa de España 1992, in Madrid. Atlético de Madrid-FC Barcelona. The second leg of the 1992 Spanish Super Cup final was held at the Vicente Calderón stadium, the headquarters of Atlético de Madrid. The Madrid team, led by Luis Aragonés, had a difficult time going 3-1 back in the first leg. Johan Cruyff put the ‘Dream Team’ to work and together they achieved victory again. This was the third Barça club title in this competition.

23:45 – Vintage connection. Cycling. Luis Ocaña.