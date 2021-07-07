Rojer and Klepac win in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/07/2021

23:31 CEST

The Dutch player Jean-Julien Rojer, number 27 of the ATP and the Slovenian player Andreja Klepac, number 30 of the WTA won by 6-3, 3-6 and 11-9 to the indians Rohan bopanna Y Sania mirza, number 38 of the ATP and number 160 of the ATP respectively in the round of 16 of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The data collected about the match show that Rojer and Klepac, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the losing pair, for their part, succeeded once. Likewise, Rojer and Klepac achieved 68% in the first service and 74% of the service points were made, while their opponents achieved 65% effectiveness and won 73% of the service points. To conclude, in relation to the penalties, the classified players committed 2 double faults and the players of the defeated pair made 3 double faults.

During the quarterfinals, the winners will meet the winners of the match that will face Tara moore Y Arthur Fery against Neal skupski Y Desirae Krawczyk.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) a total of 46 couples face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.