Rohde & Schwarz Spain, accredited by ENAC for EMI calibration | News | Market

The National Accreditation Entity (ENAC) has awarded Rohde & Schwarz Spain the first accreditation in accordance with the international standard UNE-EN ISO / IEC 17025 for the calibration of electromagnetic interference test receivers (EMI) used in certifying products to commercial electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards.

By successfully passing the assessment and obtaining accreditation, the company’s laboratory has shown that your EMI receiver measurement services are technically competent. With this, they are in a position to provide companies with security in the results provided by their measuring equipment used in key activities, such as ensuring the quality or safety of their products, by providing reliability to the results of their measurements by providing traceability. metrological.

Gabriel Pérez Berenguer, Head of EMC Calibration at Rohde & Schwarz Spain.

Gabriel Pérez Berenguer, Head of EMC Calibration at Rohde & Schwarz Spain (in the photo), explains the scope of the accreditation obtained: “These tests have the function of guaranteeing the suitability of a product from the electromagnetic point of view, attending to a series of standards and in a specific market, such as the European one. The equipment on which these tests are carried out is very diverse, from a mobile phone charger to a truck tractor. All of them have in common that they can emit electromagnetic radiation or be susceptible to them, either through cables or another medium such as air ”.

Regarding the reasons that have led them to bet on accreditation, Pérez points out that “the industry needs to put on the market a large number of electronic products with increasingly reduced time-to-market times”, which implies “a high demand for trials, which in turn drives the sale of receivers ”.

For the manager, “being a manufacturer of this type of equipment requires being able to offer accredited calibration services, especially for the Spanish equipment park”, since it allows them “to provide a global package of solutions in addition to the already consolidated maintenance and repair ”. It also highlights that “the fact of having technical information from the factory has been a good catalyst in the accreditation process.”

Regarding the benefit to his clients, he points out that “it will allow them to have the equipment calibrated through procedures based on international standards (also known by specialized auditors), using modern measurement standards and with the detailed knowledge that being manufacturers provide ”.

Finally, highlight the added value for marketing to other countries, since “although the manufacture and export of EMI receivers is not carried out from the Madrid service center, it is true that work has been done on accreditation with a view to offering on-site services, even internationally thanks to the ILAC mutual recognition agreement ”, he concludes.