Rohan Dennis wins the prologue in Romandie and wears yellow

Australian Rohan Dennis (Ineos), double time trial world champion, donned the first Tour de Romandie leader’s jersey and he led the festival of his training by winning the 4-kilometer prologue that started and finished in Oron, in which the first Spaniard, Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), was classified seventh.

Dennis showed his best version in the short opening trip and with a time of 5.27 minutes, at an average of 44.7 km / h, he won the duel by 8 seconds against his teammates from Ineos Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte, who took the podium at the premiere of this World Tour race.

They followed in the classification the champion of France Remi Cavagna (Deceununck Quick Step) to 10 seconds, the Swiss Stefan Bisseger (EF Nippo) to 11, the Slovenian Jan Tratnik (Bahrain) to 12 and Jesús Herrada (Coficis) seventh to 13, leading the list of Spaniards.

Among the favorites, Geraint Thomas and Porte, the best of the men in the general classification, began marking territory, surpassing direct rivals in a few seconds, specifically in 9 the Colombian Miguel Ángel López, who debuted with Movistar, in 12 Ion Izagirre, the Astana’s trump card, in 7 to the American Sepp Kuus (Jumbo) and in 18 to the Spanish Marc Soler, the most affected in the first exam of the test.

The Swiss Stefan Bisseger, 22 years old, winner of the Paris Nice chrono this year against Cavagna and Roglic, set the first time to be taken into account with 5.38, but it did not take long for the final winner Rohan Dennis (Ineos) to arrive beating the Swiss cyclist in 11 seconds.

In double time trial World Champion and winner this year of the chrono in Banyoles de la Volta a Catalunya he sat waiting for events.

The Italian’s departure was expected with expectation Filippo Ganna (Ineos), wearing the rainbow jersey and the top seed tag. The giant of Verbania did not meet the forecast at all, giving in goal no less than 14 seconds compared to Dennis. This season he had 2 wins with the clock over 3 wins.

In the end, some of the illustrious names and references of the race came out, such as Porte, Cavagna and Geraint Thomas. They did not disappoint and fell behind Dennis. The men of the Ineos began raising their voices.

This Wednesday the first stage in line between Aigle and Martigny is disputed with a route of 169 kilometers.