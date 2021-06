Rohan bopanna He is an active legend, although sometimes it is difficult for us to locate these stars in the stunt circuit. The Indian tennis player, who reached the quarterfinals at this last Roland Garros with Franko Skugor, left Paris with a special record: 400 wins in modality. Another step in the legendary career of the 38-year-old tennis player. This week, in the grass of Halle, he already had time to add the 401.