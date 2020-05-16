Between quarantines and confinements worldwide, the weeks pass while we are experiencing a slight improvement every day. An improvement that, in regards to the world of tennis, does not help to think that the circuit can return in the medium term. Some are no longer even shy about publicly admitting that the 2020 season is practically lost, even though this is a thought that everyone has in their heads. Rohan Bopanna, one of the most classic tennis players in the double modality, was frank with the subject in an interview with Hindustan Times and he assured that only a miracle could make tennis return on this calendar.

“The main concern in tennis is that it is not like many other sports in which you compete in a single country or in some countries. Here you have to take into account travel, flights, restrictions, all these factors come into play. Each country has and will have different rules in its quarantine and all of them must be taken into consideration. Looking at it this way, it is possible that the 2020 season is completely ruled out right now, “said the 40-year-old tennis player.

It is those complications that Bopanna mentions that make the professional circuit a unique and special sport, although this time they are barriers to picking up the racket. “If anyone has to fly somewhere and there they have to be quarantined for 14 days, then it is much more difficult, both for us and for the organizers. Players who come from different countries have their own system, that’s why right now we have so many ‘buts’ to reactivate the circuit again, ”added the Bangalore player.

That is why Rohan hinted at some ideas that are already beginning to carbure within his nation, projects in charge of the Indian Federation to promote tennis there through a small national circuit. “It is a great opportunity for our federation to revive our national circuit and have national tournaments or even in each state. Not only the youngest players, even the best players will compete, as we all need to rack up some matches on our legs. We all have to push ourselves now to get this going, ”says the former World No. 3.

There is no evil that does not come for good, they say. And is that the fact of being separated by this virus has served for some of the best in the ranking have reached out to help those who are having the worst. “It is wonderful to see all these players come together overnight in search of a solution, especially since I don’t think they are obligated to help other players, but it should depend on each individual in particular, which is great. In a way, there aren’t many expenses right now because tennis players are at home, but many will need help when they return to start playing again. It is very difficult for anyone, Even I wonder how I’m going to travel around the world next season.“Says the Hindu tennis player.

We will have to wait longer than we think, although we will always have private initiatives, such as those carried out by Bopanna and the rest of the Indian players. “All of us meet online and do a general training session. Someone comes up with some exercises and the rest we follow. It’s about keeping the younger guys motivatedSince it is more difficult for them, they think that they will run out of tennis. I always tell them that this sport is not a 100m race, but a marathon. It takes a long period, it does not mean that during these months they will lose their tennis. They are all in the same boat, it is not as if they are standing and others are still competing. I hope I can at least inspire them a little, “he concludes.

.