rohan animated film

Good news for old Toby’s weed enthusiasts, illuminated by the light of Eärendil and advocates of pineapple-lighting wizards: the work of JRR Tolkien will return to the big screen with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros., the brands that defended the miracle of Peter jackson.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim‘is the new and ambitious project from Warner Bros. Animation, an animated feature film that will be released in the cinema (now we have to point this out as an added value, what a time …) and that has Kenji kamiyama as director, another good sign as he is the person in charge of the series’Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex‘and its aftermath, as well as the recent’Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045‘for Netflix.

“All of us at New Line have a deep affinity for the extraordinary world that JRR Tolkien created, so the opportunity to re-immerse ourselves in Middle-earth with the Warner Bros. Animation team is a dream come true.” they explain in a statement Carolyn blackwood, Chief Operating Officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and Richard Brener, President and COO of New Line. “Fans know Helm’s Deep as the scene of one of the greatest battles ever made to film and, with many of those creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to offer a new vision of its story that will invite global audiences to experience the rich and complex saga of Middle-earth in an exciting new way. “

Jeffrey Addiss Y Will matthews, responsible for the magnificent ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance‘(2019), are the scriptwriters of the project that has Philippa Boyens, right hand of Peter jackson in her two trilogies, as an official production consultant.

The plot will take us to the kingdom of Rohan during the height of the Mark, specifically the reign of Helm “Hammer Hand”, more than 250 years before the Community left Rivendell, arriving shortly after the fortified abyss that bears his name. This statue in Cuernavilla, seen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers‘(Peter Jackson, 2002), keeps his legend alive.

This will not be the first time that Tolkien’s work has been adapted in an animated way. The duly forgotten Rankin / Bass productions, ‘The Hobbit‘(Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr., 1977) and’The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King‘(Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr., 1980), they were the first, but the really interesting one is’The Lord of the rings‘ from Ralph bakshi from 1978, a jewel to claim for many different reasons.

