Rogue Squadron will share aesthetics with Wonder Woman

The film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will have the person in charge of designing the most recognizable places from the Wonder Woman films.

Some time ago it was announced that Patty jenkins will be the director of the film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron which will be released in 2023. She is responsible for the films of Wonder woman And it’s normal for him to use the team that helped make them a great success.

So Patty jenkins has hired the production designer Aline Bonetto in order to Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Both have coincided in the two films of Wonder woman, as Aline took care of mythological places like the house of Diana on Themyscira and historic sites in Europe devastated by the First World War. Considering the rich mythology of Star wars, and the fact that war and battle are central themes, the work of Bonetto It sure fits very well in this universe. Now they just need to sign Gal gadot Y Chris pine, to replicate the formula that led to success.

Interestingly, we know who will be in charge of the production design before we know who will be in charge of the script. Although it should not be ruled out that it is the director herself Patty jenkins who writes the story with the help of the LucasFilm team.

The director has a few very interesting projects.

While they are preparing the pre-production of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Patty jenkins will also make the movie of Cleopatra starring Gal gadot and will also be in charge of the third installment of Wonder woman.

Although there is still a long way to go to see that movie, luckily the saga of Star wars is expanding by Disney Plus with series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Cassian Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Remittance, Ahsoka and many more.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron It will be released on December 22, 2023. So filming is due to begin soon, which means we will know more details about the cast and crew.