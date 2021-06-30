Rogue Squadron Movie Brings “New Era” to Star Wars

The director Patty jenkins currently has several projects in hand, including one from the Star Wars world and another from DC Comics with which it will be the third Wonder Woman movie. In the past, he confirmed that the order right now for his projects is to first make the Star Wars film, dedicated to the pilots of the Rebellion, and then make the Amazon film, and finally his version of Cleopatra would arrive. In a new interview, he has explained it again in the same way.

From the moment the project was announced, Jenkins made it clear that he wanted to make the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time, and it seems the squad’s past adventures have helped set the tone and the scene. Thus he explains that for “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” will be very present all the previous material that has been made, in books and video games mainly. Your intention is take the concept to a “new era” to encompass unexplored elements of the franchise, though he again emphasizes that it will be an original story.

I am in love with the three projects that I have right now. I’m going to do Rogue Squadron later and I’m excited to do Wonder Woman 3, ”Jenkins explains. The Michael Stackpole books and the video games and all the Rogue Squadron books, there is an incredible story that is really important to honor. And yet you have to take it to a new era, because we have to tell a new story with her and so you’re trying to mix the best of everything together and make it the great fighter pilot movie I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a great mix of things that you try to put together while still trying to keep a simple story.

Fans first became acquainted with the Rogue Squadron thanks to brief mentions in Hoth’s opening scenes from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” but when the original trilogy of films concluded, the adventures of the elite pilots continued in a series of books now relegated to the Legends label. After the books were published, their stories continued in a series of video games that further explored the pilots. First with a game in 1998, which was followed by two sequels, “Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader” and “Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike”, and the spin-off of “Star Wars Episode I: Battle for Naboo ”.

“Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” will hit theaters on December 22, 2023. It was recently announced that Matthew Robinson is the scriptwriter for the Star Wars movie.