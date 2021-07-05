Rogue Squadron is nearing completion

With recent revelations that the script for Patty Jenkins’ upcoming film, “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron”, it is not finished yet, it was invited to think that the project had only just begun. Not so, as the director has clarified. At a press event held in June for the revamped Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Jenkins discussed some details with The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet published the interview this weekend and it seems that the Star Wars movie is more advanced than one might think.

He had been at it for six months before announcing it – he explains about the film that we remember was announced at Disney Investor Day last December. So we’re pretty much into it. We are finishing the script, the team, and everything is going great.

If it had been six months when it was announced last December, since we are already in July, it means that the project has been in development for a matter of a year. Important is the fact that they are close to finishing the writing of the film.

I’m very excited about the story and the fact that we are the next chapter in Star Wars, which is a great responsibility and a great opportunity to start new things. It’s really exciting in that sense.

The director has also talked about what the working process with the Lucasfilm studio. We know that Star Wars is a very broad universe of movies and series (animation and now also live-action), linked to comics and books. There is an important element of interconnection and continuity. That is why Jenkins assures that working with Lucasfilm is something very different from your past experiences, where is his work with Warner Bros. in the Wonder Woman movies.

Is a totally different way of working. I’m on the phone with all of them and doing Zoom meetings with everyone involved in Star Wars all the time. I have a lot of freedom to do the story we want to do, but really you need to know who has done what, who is doing what, where it is going and how it works, and what designs have been done before. It is another way of working that I am getting to know.

We know that Lucasfilm tends to look closely at their projects, as happened with the previous spin-off films, but it seems that there is also a concern to avoid duplication and continuity errors.

The film has a theatrical release set for December 2023.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter