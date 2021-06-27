Rogue Squadron already has a screenwriter

Patty Jenkins already has a writer for the writing of the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron

Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote and co-directed with Ricky Gervais the 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying, is writing the script for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which Jenkins is to direct for Lucasfilm and Disney, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) involvement was revealed in December 2020 by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during Disney Investor Day. The director shortly after posted a video on social media confessing that she is using her fighter pilot father as inspiration for the project and that she wants to make the “best fighter pilot movie ever made.”

Little else is known about the project nor is it clear how long Robinson has been on it, although sources say he is currently hastily writing a draft. The project expects to go into pre-production this fall to begin filming sometime in 2022, with the intention of releasing it on December 22, 2023.

Rogue Squadron the first Star Wars movie since 2019

Since the end of the Skywalker trilogy with Star Wars: The Rise Skywalker of 2019, the beloved science fiction fantasy created by George Lucas, he stopped making films for the big screen, focusing on series for the Disney + platform, such as The Mandalorian, The bad consignment, or those announced The book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi or Ahsoka among others. Rogue Squadron will therefore be the first in the franchise to go to theaters since.

Hiring Matthew Robinson as a screenwriter is an interesting option due to his varied career. Since Invention of Lying, he has become a sought-after writer in the adventure space, having worked on the 2020 film about post-apocalyptic creatures starring Dylan O’Brien, Love and Monsters, and the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, Live Die Repeat. and Repeat, which is in development at Warner Bros. He also worked on the remake of Warner’s Little Shop of Horrors, also in development.