If there is a genre of indie games that succeeds on Nintendo Switch, it is that of the roguelites. Virtually any renowned roguelite of the past decade has made it to the Nintendo hybrid, but do you know which game coined the term roguelite? Well, that was Rogue Legacy, the Cellar Door Games game, in which a family must end the evil of a castle but in which each descendant has its own peculiarities. The first part arrived at the Joy-Cons console at the end of 2018 and I say the first part because after seven years its creators have announced that Rogue Legacy 2 exists and is in development.

Rogue Legacy 2 is in development. Is it coming to Nintendo Switch?

Your Legacy continues # RogueLegacy2 pic.twitter.com/uUGeLE9TPm

– CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) April 2, 2020

Thus, with a simple tweet, the sequel to a title that coined a genre has been announced. Well to tell the truth there have been three tweets in total: the second shows us three images of the game in development that you can see at the end of the news and in the third it is confirmed that the soundtrack is again run by the original team and sounds like this good:

And the soundtrack will be jaw-some too 🙂

We teamed up with the entire OG cast. @Tettix and @AShellinthePit are back with the beats! pic.twitter.com/jnxSbzMhpw

– CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) April 2, 2020

Cellar Door Games has promised new information in the next few days, but until then we can stick with the elaborate pixel art and opt for a new hand-drawn visual style. At the moment it is unknown on which platforms the game will come out, because although the images show the PC interface, we can also see another command interface that uses the X, Y and B buttons. Unfortunately, there is no clue to indicate If it is the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One controller, but logic makes us think that all the captures are made in the PC version and for convenience that controller would be from Xbox.

See also

Still, we have no doubt that, judging by the good reception of the first installment, Rogue Legacy 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch when it comes out “sooner rather than later if everything goes well” according to its developers.

Source

Source 2

Source 3

Related