Rogue City, based on the movies

Even so surprisingly, distributor NACON and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) have announced a new RoboCop video game, “RoboCop: Rogue City”, based on first three RoboCop movies. According to the announcement, “RoboCop: Rogue City” is a first-person shooter and will include a new story in which players will take on the role of Alex Murphy. It is being developed by Teyon, and his launch is planned for 2023 for console and PC platforms.

The first trailer published next to the announcement, which you can see above, does not reveal anything else, but it does tell us what to expect.

Teyon is the developer behind 2019’s “Terminator: Resistance,” which, admittedly, did not end up with excessive good reviews. It remains to be seen what this other movie-inspired game turns out to be.

We are delighted to partner with MGM to offer a fresh take on a popular franchise created more than 30 years ago, ”says Alain Falc, NACON CEO, as part of the announcement. This game is the perfect complement to pursue our goal of offering different gaming experiences to as many people as possible.

We look forward to collaborating with NACON and Teyon to bring one of MGM’s most timeless properties back to gaming platforms with a whole new story, ”says Robert Marick, Executive Vice President, Consumer Products and Global Experiences, at MGM. The film is known for its gripping action and complex storytelling, and we’re excited that RoboCop fans are experiencing it first-hand through the game.