Roglic will not take the exit victim of the injuries

07/04/2021 at 10:35 CEST

.

0

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic, second in the last edition of the Tour de France, will not start the ninth stage because of the pain caused by the injuries he suffered in a fall during the third, his team reported.

More information

More information

The cyclist, the third to last of the eighth stage with the finish line at Le Grand Bornand, has not recovered from the injuries caused and finished more than 35 minutes, which placed him far from the general led by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar, without any option.

RELATED NEWS

Today’s stage 8 of the Tour de France, live



Enric Mas, just 29 seconds from the podium



The Slovenian rider suffered a severe crash in the third stage and had a disappointing time trial, his specialty, two days later.