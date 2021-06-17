Roglic does not believe that the Tour is a duel between Pogacar and him

06/17/2021 at 6:26 PM CEST

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), double winner of the Tour of Spain, will arrive at the start of the Tour de France on the 26th in Brest convinced that the race will not be just a duel between him and his compatriot Tadej pogacar, who in 2020 snatched the title from him in the last qualifying round.

Roglic, 32 years old, last competed last April in Liege Bastoña, while Pogacar has just participated and prevailed in the Tour of Slovenia. The double red jersey of the Vuelta chose to carry out different concentrations in height in Sierra Nevada and Tignes.

“I don’t even consider myself a big favorite for the Tour. I am not the defending champion of the title. I have been without racing for a while, so I will go to the exit of Brest and we will see in the end how things have gone,” he said Roglic at RMC Sport.

The Slovenian cyclist opts for humility, with the thorn in that he lost the Toor 2020 after wearing the yellow jersey for 11 days. He was finally overtaken by Pogacar in the time trial on the penultimate day at La Planche des Belles Filles.

“Last year, looking at what was at the end, we all thought we could win. Anyway second place was a super nice result, and I always repeat: it’s a new year again,” he said Roglic.

Although this season Roglic was imposed on Pogacar in the Tour of the Basque Country, he does not believe that the Tour de France is a matter between Slovenians.

“There are many very strong opponents who are capable of winning. It is not just a fight between Tadej pogacar and me, there are twenty other riders with options, you have to go there and compete and do our best, “he said.

On the Tour, Roglic will be the leader of a team that complete Steven Kruijswijk, Wout van Aert, Robert Gesink, Tony martin, Sepp kuss, Jonas vingegaard Y Mike teunissen.