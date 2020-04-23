Ultimate light heavyweight fighter, Rogério Minotouro will promote live this Thursday (23), at 7:30 pm, with coach Luiz Dórea; know the details and see how to watch:

In times of global pandemic due to the new coronavirus, the network of academies Team Nogueira, led by brothers Rodrigo Minotauro and Rogério Minotouro, has been promoting an exemplary initiative. In addition to promoting free classes and courses for the population through its EAD platform, also known as “Team Nogueira Play”, the franchise aims to motivate people to practice physical exercises in another way.

Rogério Minotouro’s live with Luiz Dórea will take place this Thursday, at 7:30 pm (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

This Thursday (23), from 7:30 pm (Brasília time), Team Nogueira, through its official Instagram, will organize a Live (live broadcast) as a new way to mobilize the population to exercise in the forced quarantine by the new coronavirus.

The attraction will be commanded by the tough guy Rogério Minotouro and will have as his guest the coach Luiz Dórea, a big name in the world of fights, who has already trained renowned MMA names, such as Minotouro himself, Rodrigo Minotauro, Anderson Silva, Junior Cigano, Vitor Belfort , as well as boxing stars Acelino “Popó” Freitas and Olympic champion Robson Conceição, among other prominent names.

“Today I receive my great friend, master and trainer Luiz Dórea at the Black Belt Marathon, at 7:30 pm. I already had the honor of being his student and, in addition to working with me, Dórea has trained other great names in the world of fighting like my brother @ minotauromma, @popofreitas, @spiderandersonsilva, @vitorbelfort, @ robson60 Olympic champion in Olympic Boxing, Pedro Lima, Pan American Boxing Champion and many other champions. Come train with us on the profile of @teamnogueiraoficial, it’s a unique opportunity to have a class with this great athlete developer “, said Minotouro.

