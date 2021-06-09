Roger Waters will return to Mexico in 2022

MEXICO CITY.

The British Roger Waters announced the dates of the concerts he will offer in our country. The Palacio de los Deportes will be the place where the musician will perform on October 14 and 15, 2022, once the risks of contagion by the coronavirus decrease.

These shows replace those that were scheduled for October 7 and 8, 2020, which were canceled due to the pandemic. Tickets for these concerts will work for the new dates that are part of the This Is Not A Drill Tour, with which the founder and former leader of Pink Floyd will tour the most important cities in the world.

AMU