They say that Roger Waters’ second home is Mexico. Each one who goes on tour –which is fortunately followed– does not miss the opportunity and always, without fail, schedules two or three concerts in our direction. He made one of those visits to present his show Us + Them.

At the end of 2018, the former Pink Floyd ventured a quite solid residence in our country with three dates scheduled in Mexico City, a pair in Guadalajara and the same dose in Monterrey.

Now, Waters announced that the concert film from this same tour, Us + Them, will be released completely free on YouTube from June 16, with a subsequent Blu-ray and DVD release.

This film follows Roger Waters as he embarks on his massive 156-date tour around the world. Not bad for his 74 years back then.

Roger Waters shoots David Gilmour for ‘banning’ him from using the Pink Floyd page

For the film, they used images of their dates in Amsterdam and the UK and it was co-directed by Waters himself along with Sam Evans. Capture step by step the same concert that thousands of Mexicans were able to enjoy a few years ago. Fans will be able to relive the traveling laser pyramid that left more than one with their mouths open.

The setlist for this concert was wonderful. It included almost all of Pink Floyd’s hits, running from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Dark Side of the Moon, and Animals. Over there we also listen to Waters songs like “Smell The Roses”.

In case they still don’t hear about the gossip, Waters rekindled his feud with Pink Floyd co-founder David Gilmour. This happened after an unfriendly conversation about an Animals vinyl relaunch last April. In a video Waters revealed that Gilmour had banned him and any of his related promotional materials from being listed on the Pink Floyd website.

