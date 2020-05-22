“Roger Waters: Us + Them”, the documentary film that gathers the acclaimed tour that the founder of Pink Floyd made between 2017 and 2018, will soon arrive at the homes of film and music lovers at the hands of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The 135-minute film will be available in digital format in June through Prime Video, Google Play, Rakuten and Apple TV. From 16 it can be purchased digitally.

“US + THEM” has been co-directed by Roger Waters himself, founding member, lyricist, composer and creative soul of Pink Floyd.

The documentary presents the artist’s music in a striking way, highlighting the messages of human rights, freedom and love in his compositions.

The feature film includes the eponymous world tour that between 2017 and 2018 hung the “no tickets” sign in all the cities through which it passed. With a total of 156 concerts and more than 2.3 million live viewers, the tour served as a heartfelt tribute to classic songs from the albums “The Dark Side of the Moon”, “The Wall”, “Animals” or “Wish You Were Here “, and also featured songs from Roger Waters’ latest album,” Is This The Life We Really Want? “.

Fans of not only will enjoy the full documentary, but will have access to two extra live songs (“Comfortably Numb” and “Smell the Roses”), as well as an additional short documentary, “A Fleeting Glimpse”, which shows the best behind the scenes moments of this memorable tour.

On this thought-filled and emotional journey, Waters forcefully demonstrates that he is a music activist and one of the most passionate political commentators.

The artist has dedicated his life to fighting against those who claim to control our lives and devastate the planet. Thus, “Welcome to the Machine” and “Another Brick in the Wall Part II” are a stark reminder of Roger Waters’ bleak warnings decades ago of alienation, greed, suffering, destruction, or loss.

