Mar 27 (.) – Roger Waters, the former bassist and leader of the British band Pink Floyd, announced on Friday the suspension of the tour that was going to take him to North America in the second half of the year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Waters, 76, had more than 30 shows planned in the United States and Canada between July and October.

“I’ve had to postpone my ‘THIS IS NOT A DRILL’ tour until next year. What a bummer, but if it saves a life, it’s worth it,” the musician said on his Twitter account.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that coronavirus cases exceed 500,000 globally and that deaths number more than 20,000.

