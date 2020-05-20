We know that Roger Waters’ relationship with David Gilmour and Nick Mason is very tense. Since the band’s classic line-up came together on Live 8 in 2005 and after Richard Wright’s death three years later, they’d suddenly come together to make us think they could play together again. However, they took different paths and apparently the old conflicts that led them to separate are still there.

As we have already seen in the last days, Pink Floyd’s channel has been sharing classic band concerts in the pandemic, perhaps the best being the legendary performance in Pompeii. But besides that, David broadcasts a web show every week with his familywhere he has given us great moments like his covers to Syd Barrett.

For his part, Roger is also playing from a distance and sharing it on his own social networks, but it seems that he has the thorn that they never mention it in the accounts of Pink Floyd. In a recently released video, Waters thanked the public for receiving their quarantined version of “Mother”, but after that he dropped the bomb and started the specific shot with David Gilmour.

Without so many detours, Roger Waters asked himself a question, Why was that video not available on the website calling itself Pink Floyd? And his response was that nothing he does is on the page or on the group’s networks because Gilmour has forbidden him.

Why does Roger Waters say this?

After making it very clear that he was not the bad guy in this story, the bassist and creative mind from the band’s glorious years recounted that He brought the remaining members together to work together but none of it turned out.

“About a year ago, I called a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a London airport hotel, where I proposed all kinds of measures to overcome this terrible stagnation that we have and the predicament in which we find ourselves. I’m sorry to say it didn’t bear any fruitWaters said.

These statements are consistent with what Roger said recently in an interview for Rolling Stone, where he mentioned this uncomfortable encounter and that this experience reminded him of why he left Pink Floyd in the first place and quickly dismissed the idea of ​​a post-COVID meeting, because according to him it would be something fucking horrible.

Beyond telling that story, Roger Waters went on to say that if people followed Pink Floyd’s social media it was because of the work they had all done together., speaking for the songs they composed together Syd Barrett, Richard Wright, Nick Mason, David Gilmour and of course he.

And it was right after that when Gilmour went to jugular, claiming him for not giving him a voice through those accounts of the band and even throwing his hand down at the guitarist’s family:

“David believes he owns it. I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985, he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, that I am irrelevant and that I should keep my mouth shut. We are all welcome to our opinions, but why do we have to sit and watch Polly Samson (Gilmour’s wife) for years, months and days, and the Von Trapp reading excerpts from their novels so that we fall asleep at night? ” .

To finish, Roger Waters mentioned that they never warned that his movie Us and Them would be streamed, let alone his This Is Not A Drill tour had been postponed to next year. He also suggested to David Gilmour that if he wanted to do all those things with the Pink Floyd page, He had to change the name of the band to Spinal Tap.

An announcement from me. And when I mention the @pinkfloyd website, I also mean the Facebook page and all the rest. pic.twitter.com/x9T8CIAAMp – Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 19, 2020

We don’t know where this lawsuit will end between Roger Waters and David Gilmour but we can be sure of something, We were hopeful for the next few years at least to see the remaining members of Pink Floyd performing on stage again.

