Europa Press

| April 18, 2020

Roger Waters has ruled out a hypothetical meeting of Pink floyd (band in which he was from 1965 to 1985) arguing that “It wouldn’t be nice”, but “fucking horrible”.

In statements to Rolling Stone, Waters explains that he attempted a rapprochement with the other two members still alive, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, To trow a vinyl reissue of their 1977 album ‘Animals’.

“I wrote a kind of plan because we had reached a kind of – I really don’t want to talk about this – but my plan didn’t pay off ”, he points out, to reveal that he asked them a question: “Can we release a remastered vinyl reissue of ‘Animals’? without it becoming World War III? ”

And he continues: “Wouldn’t that be nice? I suggested doing it democratically. I said why don’t we just vote? We are only three. But it was a failed attempt and it didn’t work. God knows why. Not that there is a god, you know what I mean?”

At this point, Waters was blunt about a meeting with his two old colleagues: “No, it wouldn’t be pretty, it’d be fucking horrible. Obviously if you’re a fan of those Pink Floyd days you will have a different point of view ”.

“But I had to overcome it, that was my life. And I know that because of that he was chosen as a villain by whoever, whatever, I can live with that. But would I exchange my freedom for those chains? No way, “he concludes.

