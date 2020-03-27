The situation with the coronavirus just does not improve, the COVID-19 has everyone on their toes. Across the globe, massive events such as festivals and live concerts have had to be postponed or outright canceled, leaving plenty of fans wanting to see their favorite artist. Our country is not spared from these measures, especially after phase 2 of the contingency was declared, and now Roger Waters has announced that the shows he had planned in Mexico will have to be postponed until further notice.

According to a statement posted on the page of legendary bassist Pink Floyd, He has made the decision to move the dates he had around the world in the hope that with this measure he can help save one life or more: Bad news, I’ve had to postpone my ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour until next year. Too bad, but if I save a life, it’s worth it. ”

For now Roger Waters has not elaborated on when he will return to the stage.He did, however, recommend that his fans save their tickets for when the new dates are announced.

The mind behind albums like The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall announced at the end of last year that he would return to Mexico to present his new tour, This Is Not A Drill, next October 7 and 8, 2020 at the Palacio de los Deportes of CDMX.

Is about a new 360-degree show with which Roger Waters promised to blow our heads as the English musician always does when he visits us, combining a purposeful and theatrical staging with the Pink Floyd classics we love so much. Now we can only wait for the complex situation that we are living better to be able to have a legend like him playing again in our country.