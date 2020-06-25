It is no secret to anyone that Roger Waters suddenly throws up comments that many don’t think, especially when it comes to defending their political position. How to forget when in February 2019, supported the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela saying that “They have a true democracy” and until the time that thought about Peña Nieto, the bassist has talked almost everything.

And now he touched on the theme that has rocked the world in recent weeks, the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American man who died at the hands of the Minneapolis police and woke up the movement Black Lives Matter, who speak out for racism and police brutality against black people to end but, Waters believes Israel indirectly killed Floyd. Yes, just as they read it, but we go in parts …

Roger Waters vs. Donald Trump, Israel and Sheldon Adelson

It turns out that Roger Waters recently gave an interview for the Middle East Media Research Institute, there he discussed about the relationship between the United States and Israel. Recall that the 76-year-old musician is not a fan of both countries – especially the latter – as he has shown his support for Palestine, which for years has been in conflict with Israel due to ethnic problems, and that Waters has compared this country to Nazi Germany.

After dimensioning Waters’ political ideology a little, now we do go with his statements. The original member of Pink Floyd pointed to the billionaire Jewish-American Sheldon Adelson –Whose fortune amounts to 40 billion dollars and who is faithful to the ideology of the Republican Party– of be the mastermind behind many decisions you make The president of the United States, Donald Trump.

“(Adelson) is the puppeteer who pulls the strings of Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and what is his name … the Ambassador (in Israel) …”, Roger Waters commented before mistakenly call to the ambassador David Friedman as ‘Greenberg‘. Later, the creative leader of records like The wallHe continued to rant against the billionaire, saying he has nothing humane about him.

“Sheldon Adelson is a right-wing fascist racist who does not understand the idea that human beings can have rights. He believes that only Jews – only Jews – are fully human. That they are somehow united … He believes that everyone else on Earth is there to serve them. Sheldon Adelson believes this. I am not saying that the Jews are like that, I am saying that he does it, and he is pulling the strings, “he said. Roger.

Continuing with this idea, Roger Waters also said that in your head, Sheldon Adelson seeks to end Palestine and Jordan to create an almighty state of Israel, He also mentioned again that he is the one who makes decisions for President Trump, and that he even has it ‘well tamed’:

“So (Sheldon Adelson) has this strange biblical construction on his head, that somehow everything will be fine in the world if there is a Greater Israel that occupies all of historical Palestine and the Kingdom of Jordan, puts it all together and calls it Israel and gives it only to the Chosen People … He is crazy. He’s crazy, crazy, crazy. Unfortunately… This crazy, crazy, crazy man is also incredibly rich and has the little – I almost say the P word used to describe the male genitalia – p * n * of Donald Trump in his pocket. ”

The technique with which George Floyd was assassinated, was Israel invented?

Continuing with the interview and after making very clear to us his feelings towards Sheldon Adelson and Donald Trump, Roger Waters said Israel was indirectly guilty of George Floyd’s death, as the Israel Defense Forces invented the technique of kneeling on the neck of people to submit them.

“That is an Israeli technique, taught to the militarized police forces of the United States by Israeli experts, that the Americans have been promoting across the country to teach them how to murder blacks, because they have seen how efficient the Israelis have been at the murder of Palestinians in the occupied territories using those techniques ”, mentioned the former member of Pink Floyd.

Later, the English musician complemented this idea by declaring that the Israel Defense Forces are happy using this technique and taking it to all parts of the world where it is required: “They are proud of it. Israelis are proud of it. They go: ‘Look how good we are at this, you can learn.’ ”

So, for finishing, Roger said we should end Zionism (the Jewish political movement that defends the Israeli independent state in Palestinian territory) in order to live in peace and for the conflict involving Palestine and Israel in the Gaza Strip to end: “Zionism is an ugly stain, and it needs to be gently removed by us.”

Of course, after making all these statements, the bassist was not spared from the controversy, well some people consider that your comments defending his political ideology in favor of Palestine (and that has even led him to fight with artists like Radiohead, Nick Cave and even Madonna), they are based on anti-semitic ideas and contradict their fight.

So far, the musician has not said anything else about it. If you want to check the Roger Waters interview completely, you can do it below: