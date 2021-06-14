Roger Waters’ harsh response to Zuckerberg’s request to use his song to promote Instagram – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Roger Waters, co-founder of British rock band Pink Floyd, has revealed that he turned down an offer from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who wanted to use one of his famous songs in exchange for “a huge amount of money.”

The iconic musician detailed last Friday that he had received a letter from the billionaire with a request to get the rights to use the piece ‘Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2’ in the production of a movie to promote Instagram. “And the response was, ‘Fuck off! No way! ‘”He declared during a forum in support of Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks.

Waters also called the founder of Facebook “one of the most powerful idiots in the world.” “How did this little prick fare, who started by saying, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a 4 out of 5’, ‘She’s ugly, we’ll give her a 1’? How did he get power in something? ”He wondered.

In addition, the rock legend stressed that the goal of the new production is “to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than they already are” in order to continue censoring everyone and “prevent the story about Julian Assange reach the general public ”.

Julian Assange, 49, is charged with espionage and hacking charges for the publication since 2010 of hundreds of thousands of pages of secret military documents and diplomatic cables on US activities in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. , which were disseminated by its WikiLeaks leak portal.

The activist is currently incarcerated in the maximum security prison in Belmarsh (United Kingdom). He was detained in April 2019 at the Embassy of Ecuador in London, after the government of Lenín Moreno decided to withdraw his asylum.

Source: RT