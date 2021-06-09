Roger Waters announces new dates for Mexico – El Sol de México

Roger Waters’ latest tour will finally hit the stage after postponing its 2020 dates due to the pandemic.

The former member of Pink Floyd announced the rescheduling of the concerts that are part of his This Is Not a Drill tour, which includes two dates for Mexico City.

Ocesa informed that the concert scheduled for October 7, 2020 will be held on October 14, 2022. While the show on October 8, 2020 will be held on October 15, 2022. Both will be held at the Palacio de los Deportes as it was originally planned.

The concert promoter confirmed that all tickets purchased for the 2020 concerts will be valid for the new date, so no changes are necessary.

MEXICO CITY! 🇲🇽 NEW THIS IS NOT A DRILL TOUR DATES FOR YOU Rescheduled Dates: Wednesday 7th October 2020 moves to 14th October 2022 Thursday 8th October 2020 moves to 15th October 2022 MORE DETAILS FORTHCOMING pic.twitter.com/ICjqwz6dY8 – Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) June 8, 2021

Ocesa pointed out that the advance in vaccination in the country creates the conditions to ensure that the concerts can be carried out adequately the following year.

“Roger has made it clear that his main concern is the safety of all parties, including his audience, touring team, band and all local staff. This concern has guided all decisions for their tour in 2022, ”the company shared in a statement.

Roger Waters last visit to Mexico City occurred in November 2018, when he offered three sold-out dates at the Palacio de los Deportes. Later, the musician traveled to Guadalajara and Monterrey, where he closed his Us + Them Tour with two sold-out dates in each city.

The This Is Not a Drill tour will be “a new and innovative cinematographic show, performed in the round,” Ocesa shared in his statement. “It is also a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet-home. It includes 14 of the greatest songs from Pink Floyd’s golden age ”.

The tour will begin presentations on July 6, 2022 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and has 38 dates scheduled for the United States, Canada and Mexico.

➡ Stay informed on our Google News channel