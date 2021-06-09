Roger Waters announces concerts in Mexico for 2022 with his farewell tour – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The legendary British musician Roger Waters announced through his social networks the new dates on which he will be performing in Mexico after the concerts he had planned were not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former member of Pink Floyd will resume his world tour This Is Not A Drill Tour, as reported on his official Twitter account where the bassist announced that he would have offered two shows in October 2020, which were rescheduled for days 14 and 15 October 2022.

Waters, the mind behind albums like The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon, has performed solo with three different tours in Mexico, even offering a free concert in Mexico City’s Zócalo, although This Is Not a Drill Tour It will be a series of concerts with which his farewell will begin, according to the musician himself.

“Same composer, same heart, same soul, same man; it could be his last ‘hurray’. Wow, my first farewell tour! Do not miss it. With love, R. ”, highlighted the interpreter of Another Brick in the Wall in a video.

“This Is Not a Drill will be a rock and roll show about the fact that, if this is the end of our lives, we are standing on the precipice. And we just need a little push to be history ”, added the Briton.

Roger Waters will begin his tour on July 6, 2020 in Pittsburg and then visit some other cities in the United States such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, Atlanta, Sacramento, Miami and New York, among others.

With This Is Not a Drill the English singer will also travel to Canada to cities such as Quebec, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. Until the announcement of their presentations in Mexico, the tour consists of 38 shows to which other cities could join.