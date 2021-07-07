Roger-Vasselin and Melichar get their place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals

07/07/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

The French Edouard Roger-Vasselin, number 15 of the ATP and the American tennis player Nicole melichar, number 9 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 16 at Wimbledon by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 to the australian Arina rodionova and the Belarusian player Andrei Vasilevski, numbers 82 and 81 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ service 5 times, had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break the serve 3 times to their opponents, their effectiveness was 67%, they committed 5 double faults and they got 62% of the service points.

During the quarterfinals Roger-Vasselin and Melichar will face the winners of the match between Shuai zhang Y John peers against Ivan Dodig Y Yung-jan chan.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 46 couples face each other.