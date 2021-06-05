Roger-Vasselin and Cornet are eliminated in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/05/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

Slovak player Filip Polasek, number 10 of the ATP and the Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova, number 7 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-2 and 6-2 in forty-nine minutes to the French players Edouard Roger-Vasselin Y Alize cornet, number 14 of the ATP and, number 146 of the ATP respectively. Following this result, Polasek and Krejcikova managed to qualify for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

During the match, Polasek and Krejcikova, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve 4 times, while the defeated pair, for their part, failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Polasek and Krejcikova had a 100% first serve, managing to win 78% of the service points, while the data of their rivals are 96% effective and 57% of points obtained at service. Finally, in the penalty section, the classified players did not commit a double fault and their opponents made a double fault.

Polasek and Krejcikova will meet in the quarterfinals of the tournament with the winners of the match that will face Bethanie Mattek-Sands Y Jamie Murray against Juan Sebastian Cabal Y Giuliana Olmos.

The tournament takes place in Paris between June 4 and 10 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 16 couples are presented.