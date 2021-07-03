Roger Torrent, new president of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

07/03/2021 at 2:06 PM CEST

Roger Torrent, former president of the Parliament of Catalonia and current Conseller d’Empresa i Treball de la Generalitat, has been desginate as new president of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the proposal of the Government of Pere Aragonés.

The Board of Directors of Circuits de Catalunya, SL has ratified the appointment of Roger torrent , which will relieve the position of Ramon Tremosa.Roger Torrent i Ramió (Sarrià de Ter, 1979) He has a degree in Political Science and Administration from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and a master’s degree in Territorial and Urban Studies from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). Postgraduate in Law in Territorial and Urban Planning from UPF.

Urban planning technician, he has been linked to municipal politics since he was young. In 1999 he became a councilor in the Sarrià de Ter City Council and in 2007 he was elected mayor, a responsibility that he exercised until 2018, when he assumed the presidency of the Parliament of Catalonia. In 2012 he headed the ERC electoral list for the Girona constituency in the elections to the Parliament of Catalonia, in which he obtained the act of deputy.

During his time in the Parliament of Catalonia as a deputy, he has been deputy spokesman for the Parliamentary Group of Junts pel Sí and economic spokesman in the chamber (XI legislature). He was also a member of the Business and Occupation Commission and was part of the presentations of the bills for cooperatives, the amendment of the Consumer Code and the tax on empty homes (X legislature).

With this appointment of political profile for the presidency of the Circuit, The Government makes it clear that it supports the actions of the Circuit and especially the negotiations to stay on the calendars of the two great motor competitions, Formula 1 and MotoGP.