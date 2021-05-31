Roger Stone Says Criminal Charges Against Trump Are Unavoidable And Will Occur Around July 4



Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to former President Trump.

Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Roger stone, former campaign adviser to the former president Donald trump, considers that the criminal charges against the former president are a certainty and predicts that the criminal charges will arrive “on July 4”.

“I would be surprised if they did not file a false accusation of bank fraud or tax fraud against the former president by the Manhattan district attorney.”Stone said in an interview with Alex Jones, by Infowars. “If they want to go after the president with fabricated accusations, we will establish that this is a partisan witch hunt.”

Stone refers to the meeting of the special grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., which investigates possible tax fraud and other crimes by the Trump Organization, including the former president.

Trump’s former campaign manager said prosecutors would attempt to synchronize the allegations to coincide with the conclusion of an audit of the 2020 Arizona election results.

The investigation of Vance Jr. was joined by the investigation carried out by the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, who made a civil investigation, which turned into a criminal one.

Alex Jones is a loyal Trump supporter and promoter of conspiracy theories.

“They are allowed to review the business history of this forty-year-old man, in which he built an insurmountable real estate empire, looking for a crime, they have no evidence of a crime, they have no probable cause,” Stone considered about the evidence that prosecutors.

The Supreme Court upheld Vance Jr. and his team to review the former president’s tax and financial reports.

“It’s a shame, but I think it’s going to happen,” Stone said of the allegations that he foresees will occur against Trump.

Stone is another of the political figures who was pardoned by Trump in December of last year, after being convicted of lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House of Representatives investigation into whether the 2016 Republican campaign colluded with Russia to win the election.