Roger Serrano ‘leads’ Levante to the semifinals

03/26/2021 at 21:27 CET

EFE

Led first by Roger Serrano with assists in both goals (the second after a spectacular roulette) and later supported by the goal Fede, Levante came back this Friday to Futbol Emotion Zaragoza (2-1), consolidated the forecasts and advanced to the semifinals of the Spanish Cup with all the troubles caused by his competitive and ambitious rival.

LIFT UD, 2

(2 + 0): Fede (p.), Maxi Rescia, Rubi Lemos, Mario Rivillos, Pedro Toro – starting five -, Marc Tolrà (1), Esteban Cejudo, Rafa Usín (1), Roger Serrano and Gallo.

SOCCER EMOTION ZARAGOZA, 1

(1 + 0): Iván Bernad (p.), Adri Ortego, Eloy Rojas, Javi Alonso, Juanqui – starting five -, Richi Felipe, Óscar Villanueva, Dian Luka (1), Jamur, Retamar and Santi Basile.

REFEREES

Mayo López and Panadero Díaz-Concha (from Madrid). They showed a yellow card to Mario Rivillos (1:45) and Roger Serrano (21:45) and to the bench (33:38) of Levante UD; and Jamur (18:30) and Dian Luka (31:22), from Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza.

GOALS

0-1, Dian Luka (7:01); 1-1, Marc Tolrà (10:12); 2-1, Rafa Usín (16:33).

INCIDENTS

Third quarter-final match of the Spanish men’s futsal Cup played in front of more than 1,000 spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

It was not enough to surpass the leader of the League, who it was more accurate after Dian Luka’s 0-1 and he was resistant against the offensive of the Aragonese team, with a game of four and then five, at one point and another with stops of merit from Fede to Eloy Rojas, Retamar, Dian Luka … The goalkeeper was crucial.

The party emerged frantic. Neither Levante nor Futbol Emotion Zaragoza transmit fear. They may not feel pressure from other teams either, but their staging gave off an ambition that no one has shown so far in this edition of the tournament. In 45 seconds, there were four shots for two occasions each.

The declaration of intent was as visible as it was real. Neither of them slowed down, bent on high pressure, celebrated as a victory when their rival only had the only solution of a pitch to save so much stress; in tremendous intensity and, above all, in winning. No one speculated. Nor did he doubt.

That the first goal did not arrive until minute 8 (or that the duel only ended 2-1) was only a matter of the goalkeepers, multiplying both (Fede in Levante and Iván Bernad in Futbol Emotion Zaragoza) to maintain the equality that He was also seen on the track, from which goals were sensed at any time, as the 0-1 of Dian Luka of head, at the service of Jamur, against the odds and expressive of the round trip at the beginning of the clash for a team that recently drew against Barça (6-6).

Marc Tolrà tied with a pass from Roger Serrano

The Levante was rebuilt. He did not score either of the two goals Roger Serrano, but in both he has an essential percentage of protagonism. In the 1-1, in the 11th minute, because it was the passer for Marc Tolrá’s final shot; at 2-1, at 17, because his agile maneuver (he stepped on the ball in his back turn close to the left wing of the attack) overflowed two rivals to later assist Rafa Usín in the goal.

Futbol Emotion Zaragoza never gave up and He never felt bent, always insistent in the search for a tie with special mention for Eloy Rojas in the first moments of the second period, when he launched a couple of whips repelled by a huge Fede, the support then of Levante’s minimal victory.

It was even more so when the game approached the final stretch, when the Aragonese attack, with a game of five, was constant, when Fede emerged again to contain his adversary and retain the long-suffering triumph, first against Retamar and then after a volley from Dian Luka to head to the semifinals … Against Barça or against ElPozo.