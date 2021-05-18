Roger returned with defeat

Bad return of Roger Federar to the circuit. It was with defeat against the Spanish Pablo Andújar, number 59 in the world, by 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4, by ATP Geneva, after one hour and 52 minutes of play. “He expected more from me,” admitted the 39-year-old Swiss, world number eight, after the defeat.

Roger had not played on brick dust since Roland Garros 2019, when he lost in the semifinal to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Federer after losing to Andújar.

“It’s good to be back on the court, but then you lose a game like this and you’re down. You never feel good. I really wanted to play here, there’s no question about that, “Federer added at the post-match press conference.

Federar greets the public of his country after his defeat.

“There were times when I was really happy to entertain the audience and thinking about the long road I traveled to get back. Sure, it’s gratifying to be back on a tennis court. But I expect better from myself. I feel that in training I have played better, even in practice here. But the parties are something different “added.

Andújar during the match against Federer.

Today was Federer’s third game in 15 months, after two knee surgeries. Roger had last played in March this year, in Doha, where he reached the quarter-finals. Now his goal is Roland Garros, in two weeks.

The summary of the match

