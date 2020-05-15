The novel between Roger Martínez and Club América could come to an end with a ‘favorable’ result for both parties. Despite the little game that the Colombian has had in the recent season after the “punishmentImposed by the azulcrema team, his ability on the pitch would have caught the attention of Atalanta from Italy.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

The Bergamo club he would have already been interested in the South American last year. However, the high level displayed by the attacker in the nest it would have prevented its exit. Despite this, the All Transfers portal indicated that the interest of the Italian team would have revived after the situation that Roger Martinez currently suffers from America. Due to this, they would seek to sign the striker as soon as possible.

The own source indicates that the 13 times champion could leave Martinez even for half the price they asked for a year ago ($ 15 million). This would mean a loss of about 50 percent for the club, who bought the Colombian for 10 million and that, according to Transfermarkt, is currently worth close to 4.3 million.

Atalanta returns to Roger Martínez https://t.co/gMtRwqGXxt – Todofichajes.com (@TDfichajes) May 10, 2020

The above is added to the fact that the letter of Roger Martinez also saves a percentage for the Villarreal, an institution where he was before emigrating to America. For this reason, the sum of money for the club it would be even less.

Despite this, his departure would result in an important balm for the tranquility of the blue-cream directive. In addition, footballingly speaking it would not be a clearly relevant issue since, in the last two seasons, the coffee maker did not respond according to expectations.