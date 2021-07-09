Roger Martínez is a doubt for the party; Nicolás Castillo would be the starter

The third and last preseason game of Club América in the Eagle Tour It will be played this Saturday against the UANL Tigres, a game that is marked by being the first confrontation they will have against their former technical director, Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera and for which Santiago Solari would have the loss of Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti and Federico Viñas.

The Eagles continue to have doubts about Nicolás Benedetti and Federico Viñas, players who have already lost the duels against Santos Laguna and the Atlas Warriors due to muscle discomfort caused by preseason workload.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson teaches more with daring red string swimsuit

Now, according to the TUDN report, Roger Martínez would join the list of possible casualties for the commitment against the felines, as he was touched in the last game against the Atlas Foxes, which won the creams with a goal from Fernando Madrigal.

In the case of Federico Viñas, the Uruguayan footballer seemed that he would be ready for the game against the UANL Tigres, but according to the source, his evolution has not been favorable and they would avoid putting him at risk by aligning him this end of week, so he aims to play until the next game in Mexico, when they face Atlante.

Bajas de Viñas and Roger Martínes open the doors of ownership to Nicolás Castillo

With the possible losses of Viñas and Martínez, the Chilean Nicolás Castillo could receive the opportunity to start the game, after having participated as a relief in the previous two commitments, playing 30 minutes against Santos and adding another 20 against Atlas.

Also read: Liga MX: REAL MADRID star seeks to reach Mexican Soccer

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT