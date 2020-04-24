Roger, the host of Venga la Alegría, is humiliated for wearing a toupee | INSTAGRAM

The host of ‘Venga la Alegría’ Roger González left his thousands of fans speechless by wearing what appears to be a toupee, during a live broadcast.

The famous Venga la Alegría host, Roger González, was victimized as a mockery and laugh after making a live appearance through his personal TikTok account, as some of the users present in said transmission began to point out that the 37-year-old presenter was clearly wearing a toupee type, one of those that cover the front of the head.

And although the former Disney driver has not issued a response to the accusations, nor mentioned anything at all, in this regard, different Internet users assure that his flirtatious pompadour is totally out of place for someone of his age his physical characteristics, pointing out that if At some point he was going to go bald, preferably he would shave.

Even some people also physically compared him to the president of the United States, or to the character of Troy Bolton in Highschool Musical, which was played by the famous actor, Zac Efron.

“With that robe I recommend it, because at the age of forty he cannot have that pompadour Mr. Roger.” “They recommend that I use that robe. I prefer to continue shaving, really.” “What a shame to use that, better shake off Roger, you are already very chavorruco”, were just some of the endless comments that were read while Roger was in his “live”.

And although the accusations may be false and in fact Roger has abundant and very shiny hair, now we cannot stop thinking about him with a bald head or even imagine the driver taking off his toupee when nobody sees him.

Since the truth on this subject is not yet known, the only thing that can be done at the moment is to enjoy the image of Roger with his hair (which we hope is still natural). As he is one of the drivers most followed by the girls for being a complete lover, it would be somewhat strange to start seeing him without his blond and well-groomed hair.

And you? Do you think Roger wears a toupee? Or is it just a joke of people who no longer know what to spend their time on?

