Currently the world of tennis is stopped due to the coronavirus and tennis players have fun on social networks teaching their fans ways to be distracted in this confinement at home. The last one to do it has been Roger Federer, who has uploaded a video where he proposes a game, where all you need is a racket, a tennis ball, a wall and a hat. We show you the full video:

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely —— #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

.