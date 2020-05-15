Even the best tennis players also fail at certain times. Few tournaments are on the circuit that have resisted Roger Federer. Winner of 20 Grand Slams, Davis Cup, ATP Finals and more than a hundred tournaments, there are two major tournaments that are still resisting him: the Monte Carlo and Rome 1000 Masters. For what is this? We review some of his matches in the Foro Italico and especially the lost finals he played.

That Roger Federer could not win Monte Carlo in his sports career is very logical and can be understood. He had to share time with the best tennis player in clay court history: Rafael Nadal. If there is a tournament with Roland Garros where Rafa is comfortable and at home, that is the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Being at sea level, the conditions are practically ideal and perfect so that Spanish has become an unbeatable when playing there. The Balearic Islands have won countless times in Monte Carlo, and when Roger had the great opportunity to reign in the principality in 2014, his compatriot Stan Wawrinka took him down from the cloud in a match that was defined in three sets. But that is another story.

If in Monte Carlo the situation can be understood, in Rome the opposite occurs. Very few understand why Roger is not so good at the Masters 1000 in Rome. Since 2000, Roger has participated in 17 editions, only missing the one in 2005, 2017 and 2018. In them he has accumulated defeats against tennis players who, with great probability, on any other surface or other tournament, would have won with almost total security. Players like Andrea Gaudenzi, Albert Costa, Filippo Volandri, Radek Stepanek, Ernests Gulbis or Richard Gasquet were some of their executioners on Roman clay. Far from these surprising defeats, the Swiss also made editions of very good tennis, highlighting the four finals he played. In all of them he ended up losing.

The first occurred in 2003 against the Spanish Felix Mantilla, in an encounter where the Swiss started as a great favorite. Roger was already number five in the world at 21 and came from having won the Hamburg Masters 1000 less than a year ago. The Spaniard gave one of the greatest surprises in the history of the tournament, defeating the Swiss in three forceful sets that he could do nothing to curb the momentum of the Hispanic player who reaped his greatest feat as a professional player in that tournament.

If there was a match where the Swiss did come close to proclaiming himself champion, it was in 2006, when he had two match balls to beat Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard drew the courage that accompanies him so much to not only equalize the match, but defeat the Swiss in a five-set match that lasted more than five hours. For many, this meeting marked a before and after in the rivalry between Swiss and Spanish.

Seven years later the same final was to be repeated, but the script of the match was going to be another one entirely different. The Spanish gave him a real beating to the Swiss in just over an hour of the game, defeating him 6-1 and 6-3. 2013 was one of the worst seasons for the Swiss player in terms of results and also in terms of game. The Swiss knew that he had to change certain things in his game if he wanted to feel competitive again, having players like Nadal or Djokovic over him at the moment.

With Nadal’s slump in 2015, Federer had the opportunity to finally reign in the Foro Italico, but once again in the final he fell. Novak Djokovic was his executioner, defeating him by another forceful 6-4 and 6-3. In that season Novak was being the best player on the circuit and had the perfect opportunity to win Roland Garros after Nadal’s poor results, but finally in the final he succumbed to Stan Wawrinka.

What do you think? Will Roger Federer have one last chance to win in Rome? Time is against him but if there is a player capable of everything, that is Roger Federer.

