Roger Federer wins his first match on grass in 2021

The ten-time champion of Find He returned to his private garden to start the tour of the year that he likes the most. The grass comes back, comes back Roger Federer, two elements that are always better if they are read in the same sentence. A week after retiring from Roland Garros for a better preparation for the pitch, the Basel man was facing in Germany that first commitment that gives so much panic, although if you have won 19 titles and 187 matches on the green surface, it is easier to manage. It took 1h34min to knock down Ilya Ivashka (7-6, 7-5) and recover the smile that he could not show in Paris.

Despite all the history and successes that Federer drags on this surface, the first match of each tour that begins – much more on the grass – does not stop representing a trap of important dimensions. Ahead was a young player, on the rise, with nothing to lose and who had never faced. A man who has already won a set from Rafa Nadal in the last ATP 500 in Barcelona. With all the respect that the appointment deserved, Roger entered one of the tracks that has seen him win the most times, realizing from the first moment that today he was sweating more than expected.

Taking stock of the first set, we can say that the world No. 8 was clearly from less to more. With the service he had to save two break balls, two uncomfortable moments that could have sentenced the first round, but he was fine to avoid them. From the rest he had hardly any options, since the Belarusian just lost two points in his first five at-bats on serve. The change in surface, the fact that it was a first round and the lack of rhythm that Basel seeks to resolve caused everything to go to a tiebreaker, with Federer already accumulating 14 unforced errors in just half an hour of play. They will be things of the geniuses, but it was the tiebreaker to see how one became big and the other tiny, a moment where the veteran and the Swiss experience prevailed over the rebellion of his opponent.

Suddenly, we all remember how difficult it is to win a match on grass, a surface that forces you to win points on the fast track, but also to lose them. Reflections, supports, aces, tiebreaks, few exchanges, are just some of the terms that we will get tired of hearing throughout these four weeks ahead. It is the tour of the year where it is most difficult to be regular, so having won the first set was of little use, there was still half the work to do. For Ilya nothing changed, he still had a major challenge ahead, but not impossible. Taking the Swiss back to the tiebreaker was the plan, to once there hope that this time things would stay on his side. That is precisely what Roger wanted to avoid at all costs, who without knowing very well how he found a match ball with 5-4 to the rest. That point was saved by the Belarusian with a volley that touched the net and ended up crossing to the other field. Would we have a dramatic ending?

Four match balls

Matches like this can lead to a veritable labyrinth, or quite the opposite. Federer wanted to not give more excitement to the battle and, in the next game to the rest, he made sure that there were no more tiebreaks in the match. In fact, there was not a single minute more of play. It took four match points to seal his first grass victory of the year (7-6, 7-5) and meet Felix-Auger Aliassime or Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. A good start, with plenty of room to reach the desired level that will lead him to fight for Wimbledon in early July.