Roger Federer will reappear this Wednesday in Geneva

Swiss Roger Federer, 39, will reappear this Wednesday at the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva, in his country, two months after his elimination in the quarterfinals in Doha.

The former world number one, who is now eighth in the ATP rankings, will start as the top seed and be exempt from the first round in his second tournament of the year.

According to the table, in the round of 16 Federer will be measured against the winner of the duel between the Spanish Pablo Andújar and the australian Jordan thompson.

At 39, Roger Federer faces his second tournament of the year. Last March, in Doha, he reappeared on the ATP circuit after a long period of inactivity due to injury.

That was, in fact, his first appearance since the 2020 Australian Open semi-final that he lost to the Serbian. Novak Djokovic.

In Doha he added a victory against the British Daniel evans in three sets, 7-6 (8), 3-6 and 7-5, before his fall in the quarterfinals against the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, by 3-6, 6-1 and 7-5.

After the defeat, he announced his decision to dedicate the next few weeks to training and withdrew in Dubai.

Own Roger Federer announced on April 18 that he would play this week on clay in Geneva and the next in Paris. This first tournament, therefore, will serve as preparation for Roland Garros.